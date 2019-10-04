All apartments in Fort Worth
10124 Long Rifle Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10124 Long Rifle Dr

10124 Long Rifle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10124 Long Rifle Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Legacy

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TOTALLY UPDATED 4 BEDROOM, 2 STORY HOME IN WHITE SETTLEMENT ISD!New flooring throughout! Neutral tones and updated fixtures. WIDE OPEN CONCEPT! Light and bright formal den and dining as you walk in. PLUS additional downstairs living room with a fireplace. Adorable kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Upstairs features all 4 bedrooms plus 2 baths. Masters suite includes a garden tub, walk in closet, separate shower and dual sinks! Vaulted Ceilings, Bay windows, HUGE backyard are additional amenities. PETS ARE CASE BY CASE.

Call (469) 518-0500 for showing information.

To apply, please visit our website at:
www.AmericanRealPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10124 Long Rifle Dr have any available units?
10124 Long Rifle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10124 Long Rifle Dr have?
Some of 10124 Long Rifle Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10124 Long Rifle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10124 Long Rifle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10124 Long Rifle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10124 Long Rifle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10124 Long Rifle Dr offer parking?
No, 10124 Long Rifle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10124 Long Rifle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10124 Long Rifle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10124 Long Rifle Dr have a pool?
No, 10124 Long Rifle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10124 Long Rifle Dr have accessible units?
No, 10124 Long Rifle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10124 Long Rifle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10124 Long Rifle Dr has units with dishwashers.

