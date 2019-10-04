10124 Long Rifle Dr

Amenities
TOTALLY UPDATED 4 BEDROOM, 2 STORY HOME IN WHITE SETTLEMENT ISD!New flooring throughout! Neutral tones and updated fixtures. WIDE OPEN CONCEPT! Light and bright formal den and dining as you walk in. PLUS additional downstairs living room with a fireplace. Adorable kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Upstairs features all 4 bedrooms plus 2 baths. Masters suite includes a garden tub, walk in closet, separate shower and dual sinks! Vaulted Ceilings, Bay windows, HUGE backyard are additional amenities. PETS ARE CASE BY CASE.
Call (469) 518-0500 for showing information.
To apply, please visit our website at:
www.AmericanRealPM.com