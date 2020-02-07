All apartments in Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10112 Renwick Cove
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

10112 Renwick Cove

10112 Renwick Cove · No Longer Available
Location

10112 Renwick Cove, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crawford Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Welcome to Crawford Farms! Located in Keller ISD this two story well maintained home is ready for its new owner.The open concept and 22Ft. ceilings welcome plenty of natural light making every room spacious and bright. Enjoy entertaining during your evenings on the newly installed covered patio in the backyard! Large Master downstairs, study, formal dining, and open kitchen, are just a few of the first floor perks. Want to get away? Retreat upstairs to one of the 3 bedrooms, media room, or 3rd living area. The Circular drive allows for extra off street parking and new landscaping that boasts beautiful curb appeal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10112 Renwick Cove have any available units?
10112 Renwick Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10112 Renwick Cove have?
Some of 10112 Renwick Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10112 Renwick Cove currently offering any rent specials?
10112 Renwick Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10112 Renwick Cove pet-friendly?
No, 10112 Renwick Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10112 Renwick Cove offer parking?
Yes, 10112 Renwick Cove offers parking.
Does 10112 Renwick Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10112 Renwick Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10112 Renwick Cove have a pool?
No, 10112 Renwick Cove does not have a pool.
Does 10112 Renwick Cove have accessible units?
No, 10112 Renwick Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 10112 Renwick Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10112 Renwick Cove has units with dishwashers.

