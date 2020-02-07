10112 Renwick Cove

Amenities

Welcome to Crawford Farms! Located in Keller ISD this two story well maintained home is ready for its new owner.The open concept and 22Ft. ceilings welcome plenty of natural light making every room spacious and bright. Enjoy entertaining during your evenings on the newly installed covered patio in the backyard! Large Master downstairs, study, formal dining, and open kitchen, are just a few of the first floor perks. Want to get away? Retreat upstairs to one of the 3 bedrooms, media room, or 3rd living area. The Circular drive allows for extra off street parking and new landscaping that boasts beautiful curb appeal.