Amenities

pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Single Story Home in Eagle Mtn Saginaw Area - This one story 4 bedroom home is ready for move in. It features 2 living areas and 2 dining areas with split bedrooms. It has a large pantry. the master bath has double sinks, stand up shower and garden tub. Fenced yard. TAR app. App fee is $45 per person. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE2553041)