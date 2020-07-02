1007 E Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated microwave range

This is a cute little home in Fort Worth, Texas. It is a 1 bedroom/ 1 bath home with over 600 sqft. It has been fully renovated with beautiful countertops, luxury bath, and wooden floors.

Includes: Fridge, Range, Stove, Microwave, and Washer/ Dryer Connections.

Pet Friendly with a refundable deposit $250/pet.

No breed or weight restrictions. Rental Terms: $850 monthly rent & $850 deposit. Our applications are FREE; you do not need to pay to apply, but we will verify you make 3x rent, have no recent evictions, and we'll review credit and criminal background to make final decision. (Please contact us for the FREE application it is NOT the Rently application)Tenant pays all utilities and yard care. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment, or in person tours with our representative. Text (817) 952-9422 for quickest response. Calls to this number will be answered by our answering service but we will return the call at our earliest convenience.

