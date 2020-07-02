All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:25 PM

1007 E Davis

1007 E Davis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1007 E Davis Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hillside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a cute little home in Fort Worth, Texas. It is a 1 bedroom/ 1 bath home with over 600 sqft. It has been fully renovated with beautiful countertops, luxury bath, and wooden floors.
Includes: Fridge, Range, Stove, Microwave, and Washer/ Dryer Connections.
Pet Friendly with a refundable deposit $250/pet.
No breed or weight restrictions. Rental Terms: $850 monthly rent & $850 deposit. Our applications are FREE; you do not need to pay to apply, but we will verify you make 3x rent, have no recent evictions, and we'll review credit and criminal background to make final decision. (Please contact us for the FREE application it is NOT the Rently application)Tenant pays all utilities and yard care. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment, or in person tours with our representative. Text (817) 952-9422 for quickest response. Calls to this number will be answered by our answering service but we will return the call at our earliest convenience.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 E Davis have any available units?
1007 E Davis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 E Davis have?
Some of 1007 E Davis's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 E Davis currently offering any rent specials?
1007 E Davis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 E Davis pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 E Davis is pet friendly.
Does 1007 E Davis offer parking?
No, 1007 E Davis does not offer parking.
Does 1007 E Davis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 E Davis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 E Davis have a pool?
No, 1007 E Davis does not have a pool.
Does 1007 E Davis have accessible units?
No, 1007 E Davis does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 E Davis have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 E Davis does not have units with dishwashers.

