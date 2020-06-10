All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10057 Cade Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10057 Cade Trail
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:49 PM

10057 Cade Trail

10057 Cade Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10057 Cade Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crawford Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This well maintained and recently updated home is a rare gem for a rental home. Home is in Keller ISD in Crawford Farms & is walking distant to the community pool, park, & B-ball. Nice entrance & modern gray colors with high ceilings & wood flooring or tile thru out 1st floor. Downstairs has the office, formal dining area, cozy living room w rock FP which opens to the eat in kitchen, sunroom, laundry room and the master suite. The master bath has 2 vanities, nice tile work & a WI closet. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms, 2n living room and 2 full baths. The backyard matches the rest of the home with a nice landscaping & covered patio. Upgraded HVAC system and CAT 5 cable. Included in rent is lawn service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10057 Cade Trail have any available units?
10057 Cade Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10057 Cade Trail have?
Some of 10057 Cade Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10057 Cade Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10057 Cade Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10057 Cade Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 10057 Cade Trail is pet friendly.
Does 10057 Cade Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10057 Cade Trail offers parking.
Does 10057 Cade Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10057 Cade Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10057 Cade Trail have a pool?
Yes, 10057 Cade Trail has a pool.
Does 10057 Cade Trail have accessible units?
No, 10057 Cade Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10057 Cade Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10057 Cade Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University