10057 Cade Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This well maintained and recently updated home is a rare gem for a rental home. Home is in Keller ISD in Crawford Farms & is walking distant to the community pool, park, & B-ball. Nice entrance & modern gray colors with high ceilings & wood flooring or tile thru out 1st floor. Downstairs has the office, formal dining area, cozy living room w rock FP which opens to the eat in kitchen, sunroom, laundry room and the master suite. The master bath has 2 vanities, nice tile work & a WI closet. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms, 2n living room and 2 full baths. The backyard matches the rest of the home with a nice landscaping & covered patio. Upgraded HVAC system and CAT 5 cable. Included in rent is lawn service.