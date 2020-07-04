All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

10020 Chapel Rock Drive

10020 Chapel Rock Drive
Location

10020 Chapel Rock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Westland Texas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
CHARMING HOME in very desirable neighborhood close to everything. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is as cute as can be. Nice open formal living room with vaulted ceilings. Elegant formal dining room with gorgeous wood burning fireplace. Cooks delight kitchen with extensive cabinets and upgraded fixtures and new stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with luxurious bath. Nice sized guest rooms. Nice sized open patio in backyard. Lot has mature trees and nice landscaping. Great location convenient to I-30 and 820. Close to restaurants and shopping. HURRY! This will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10020 Chapel Rock Drive have any available units?
10020 Chapel Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10020 Chapel Rock Drive have?
Some of 10020 Chapel Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10020 Chapel Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10020 Chapel Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10020 Chapel Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10020 Chapel Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10020 Chapel Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10020 Chapel Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 10020 Chapel Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10020 Chapel Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10020 Chapel Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 10020 Chapel Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10020 Chapel Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 10020 Chapel Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10020 Chapel Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10020 Chapel Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

