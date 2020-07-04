10020 Chapel Rock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

CHARMING HOME in very desirable neighborhood close to everything. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is as cute as can be. Nice open formal living room with vaulted ceilings. Elegant formal dining room with gorgeous wood burning fireplace. Cooks delight kitchen with extensive cabinets and upgraded fixtures and new stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with luxurious bath. Nice sized guest rooms. Nice sized open patio in backyard. Lot has mature trees and nice landscaping. Great location convenient to I-30 and 820. Close to restaurants and shopping. HURRY! This will not last long!