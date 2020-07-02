All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
10016 Bugle Dr
10016 Bugle Dr

10016 Bugle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10016 Bugle Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious home with 3 bedroom and 2 baths with walk-in closets, ceilings fans, central heat/air, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and separate utility/laundry room. Large fenced backyard, split 2 car garage. Won't last long. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=axGjSE891A&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10016 Bugle Dr have any available units?
10016 Bugle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10016 Bugle Dr have?
Some of 10016 Bugle Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10016 Bugle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10016 Bugle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10016 Bugle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10016 Bugle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10016 Bugle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10016 Bugle Dr offers parking.
Does 10016 Bugle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10016 Bugle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10016 Bugle Dr have a pool?
No, 10016 Bugle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10016 Bugle Dr have accessible units?
No, 10016 Bugle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10016 Bugle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10016 Bugle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

