Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single story, move in ready home, located in the desirable Northwest ISD in N. Ft. Worth! Landscaped front yard & covered front porch area welcomes you & your guests home. Features include beautiful hickory hardware floors in the entry & hallway, granite counter tops, tile back splash in kitchen, gutters, and many more features. Just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment.