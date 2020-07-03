10004 Broiles Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Gorgeous and spacious 5 bedroom, 5.1 bath in highly sought after community of Heritage North. Formal entry with stunning curved staircase welcomes you into this magnificent home. The gourmet kitchen features an expansive island, elegant cabinetry, large pantry, and all stainless appliances. The main level master suite boasts a spa-inspired bath. Main level also features a media room, office, mud room with shower, and guest bedroom with en suite bathroom. Upstairs this home features 3 more bedrooms, 2 with en suite bathrooms, secondary living room, and wet bar. The exterior of the home features a gated porte-cochere, large covered patio, built in grill, and outdoor fireplace. Refrigerator, washer&dryer included.