3616 Cedar Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Magnificent!Open floor plan. This home features, Hand-scraped Wood, SS Appliances, Built-In Refrigerator, two sinks, granite counter top & island in Kitchen. walk-ins, lots of storage. Curved staircase, fab moldings, living room set the stage with high ceilings, tongue and groove wood floor through out. Master and one guest bedroom down, Great landscaped front and backyard with sparkling pool and outdoor living area. Large view through windows to oasis backyard. Front Circle drive allows for additional parking. Brookhaven Country Club with golf right around the corner. Easy access to 635 or 35 or Tollway. Close to Galleria, Shopping, Restaurant, top private schools. Quite, safe neighborhood. Fabulous location!