Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:41 AM

3616 Cedar Lane

3616 Cedar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3616 Cedar Lane, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brookhaven Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Magnificent!Open floor plan. This home features, Hand-scraped Wood, SS Appliances, Built-In Refrigerator, two sinks, granite counter top & island in Kitchen. walk-ins, lots of storage. Curved staircase, fab moldings, living room set the stage with high ceilings, tongue and groove wood floor through out. Master and one guest bedroom down, Great landscaped front and backyard with sparkling pool and outdoor living area. Large view through windows to oasis backyard. Front Circle drive allows for additional parking. Brookhaven Country Club with golf right around the corner. Easy access to 635 or 35 or Tollway. Close to Galleria, Shopping, Restaurant, top private schools. Quite, safe neighborhood. Fabulous location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Cedar Lane have any available units?
3616 Cedar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3616 Cedar Lane have?
Some of 3616 Cedar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Cedar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Cedar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Cedar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3616 Cedar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 3616 Cedar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Cedar Lane offers parking.
Does 3616 Cedar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Cedar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Cedar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3616 Cedar Lane has a pool.
Does 3616 Cedar Lane have accessible units?
No, 3616 Cedar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Cedar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 Cedar Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3616 Cedar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3616 Cedar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

