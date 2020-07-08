3548 Golfing Green Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Wonderful location on private lake in the Brookhaven Golf and Tennis community. You will not want to miss this executive home with a spectacular setting. This home boasts 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 large living areas, formal dining. The back of the home is all windows overlooking the lake and creek as well as the large lot with many large trees. These views can be enjoyed from the living room, kitchen, breakfast room and the large master suite. Not many places in the area with a view like this. Outside pets only. Owner would entertain fencing small area.