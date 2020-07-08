All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 3548 Golfing Green Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
3548 Golfing Green Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:33 PM

3548 Golfing Green Drive

3548 Golfing Green Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3548 Golfing Green Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brookhaven Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderful location on private lake in the Brookhaven Golf and Tennis community. You will not want to miss this executive home with a spectacular setting. This home boasts 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 large living areas, formal dining. The back of the home is all windows overlooking the lake and creek as well as the large lot with many large trees. These views can be enjoyed from the living room, kitchen, breakfast room and the large master suite. Not many places in the area with a view like this. Outside pets only. Owner would entertain fencing small area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3548 Golfing Green Drive have any available units?
3548 Golfing Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3548 Golfing Green Drive have?
Some of 3548 Golfing Green Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3548 Golfing Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3548 Golfing Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3548 Golfing Green Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3548 Golfing Green Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3548 Golfing Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3548 Golfing Green Drive offers parking.
Does 3548 Golfing Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3548 Golfing Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3548 Golfing Green Drive have a pool?
No, 3548 Golfing Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3548 Golfing Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 3548 Golfing Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3548 Golfing Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3548 Golfing Green Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3548 Golfing Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3548 Golfing Green Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln
Farmers Branch, TX 75229
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary