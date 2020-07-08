3424 Pine Tree Circle

Amenities
Fabulous one story home in Brookhaven Hills West priced to sell. Brookhaven Country Club is walking distance to home and neighborhood is amazing! Open concept living in a great location! This one story home has everything you need to live and more.This home has a lifetime transferrable warranty on foundation, new sewer lines, roof and windows replaced in 2013 and a huge back yard for entertaining. Just replaced front door to allow more natural light in. Minutes from I35, 635 and George Bush and less than 15 miles to airports!