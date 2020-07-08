All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:02 AM

3424 Pine Tree Circle

3424 Pine Tree Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3424 Pine Tree Circle, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous one story home in Brookhaven Hills West priced to sell. Brookhaven Country Club is walking distance to home and neighborhood is amazing! Open concept living in a great location! This one story home has everything you need to live and more.This home has a lifetime transferrable warranty on foundation, new sewer lines, roof and windows replaced in 2013 and a huge back yard for entertaining. Just replaced front door to allow more natural light in. Minutes from I35, 635 and George Bush and less than 15 miles to airports!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3424 Pine Tree Circle have any available units?
3424 Pine Tree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3424 Pine Tree Circle have?
Some of 3424 Pine Tree Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3424 Pine Tree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3424 Pine Tree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 Pine Tree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3424 Pine Tree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 3424 Pine Tree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3424 Pine Tree Circle offers parking.
Does 3424 Pine Tree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3424 Pine Tree Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 Pine Tree Circle have a pool?
No, 3424 Pine Tree Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3424 Pine Tree Circle have accessible units?
No, 3424 Pine Tree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3424 Pine Tree Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3424 Pine Tree Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3424 Pine Tree Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3424 Pine Tree Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

