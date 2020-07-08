3316 Portlock Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available Now! Beautiful updated ranch home in Farmers Branch. Great location nearby to major freeways, restaurants, and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has wood burning fireplace, new HVAC, all new windows, flooring, paint, and appliances. Enjoy the back covered patio and back yard with new privacy fencing.

Beautiful updated ranch home in Farmers Branch. Great location nearby to major freeways, restaurants, and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has new HVAC, all new windows, flooring, paint, and appliances. Enjoy the covered back patio and back yard with new privacy fencing.