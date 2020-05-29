3132 Brincrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fantastic Farmers Branch two story! This home has been refreshed within the last few years. Previous updates included paint, new windows throughout, large backyard deck, half bath addition off laundry room, and side entry gate. Master bedroom and one additional room are down, two bedrooms and one bath are upstairs. These large bedrooms, gorgeous flooring, kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances and over sized utility room are sure to steal your heart. Refrigerator will stay for tenant use. Wonderful deck out back, will be a great retreat for those busy days. Quick and convenient access to 635.