All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 3132 Brincrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
3132 Brincrest Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:25 AM

3132 Brincrest Drive

3132 Brincrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3132 Brincrest Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fantastic Farmers Branch two story! This home has been refreshed within the last few years. Previous updates included paint, new windows throughout, large backyard deck, half bath addition off laundry room, and side entry gate. Master bedroom and one additional room are down, two bedrooms and one bath are upstairs. These large bedrooms, gorgeous flooring, kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances and over sized utility room are sure to steal your heart. Refrigerator will stay for tenant use. Wonderful deck out back, will be a great retreat for those busy days. Quick and convenient access to 635.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 Brincrest Drive have any available units?
3132 Brincrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3132 Brincrest Drive have?
Some of 3132 Brincrest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 Brincrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Brincrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Brincrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3132 Brincrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 3132 Brincrest Drive offer parking?
No, 3132 Brincrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3132 Brincrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3132 Brincrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Brincrest Drive have a pool?
No, 3132 Brincrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3132 Brincrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3132 Brincrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Brincrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 Brincrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3132 Brincrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3132 Brincrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary