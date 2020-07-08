2927 Eric Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Awesome opportunity to rent in the Janie Stark Elementary School. This great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 living area home is situated on a great block in Valley View Estates. It is clean and ready for the discerning tenant. There is a 2-car garage and a carport. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Yes, there is a fenced backyard. This home is walking distance to schools, shopping, parks and restaurants. Access to LBJ, I-35 and the Toll Road are a breeze. Don't miss out on this great home.