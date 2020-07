Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Farmers Branch. Close to the Farmers Branch Aquatic Center! This home is a must see! Fresh paint, flooring, granite counter tops, bathroom tile and new appliances. Over sized lot gives you room to have a backyard party or let the kids play! Easy access to George Bush and 635 makes any drive in Dallas convenient.