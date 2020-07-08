2833 Joanna Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ask ANY Realtor to show you this great property!! Great location in Farmers Branch! Close to schools work major highways shopping and dining, but nestled in a quiet urban neighborhood.

Reach out with address in subject line to get Rental Criteria, pet policy, and deposit information. Ready now! Move in within 15 days and pets are case by case basis!

Drive by and look in the windows! Huge family room and great big yard and utility shop in back, as well as spacious covered porch and tall wooden privacy dense. This is the place for your whole bunch!!