Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful first Floor Condo with two bedrooms and two full baths, Large living area that opens to dinning area, with a really bright Patio and a Gallery kitchen with the appliances in there, fridge, stove, Microwave and Dishwasher. the bedrooms offer a big walking closets, and second full bath in the master bedroom. you will find everything you need in this Cozy Condo Apartment, with a great location.