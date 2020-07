Amenities

Professional Photos Coming Soon. Just in time for the holidays. This is a beautiful modern home with new paint and flooring. Bright white kitchen cabinets with KitchenAid Stainless Steel. Window coverings throughout. Rose garden and 3 city parks within a mile. Dart station and both DFW & Love Field easily accessable. Elementary and middle schoolsl just blocks away. Small pets, individual case bases.