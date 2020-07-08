1611 Coventry Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage media room

Perfect Location! Close to DFW airport, beautiful parks and restaurants. This property its idea for corporate lease or family in transition.

This newly built 4 bedroom 3 bath 2018 Bellagio 11 Megatel home is the perfect home for a corporate lease and comes fully furnished!

Gorgeous entry way, vaulted ceilings throughout, wood tile, office, master bedroom and second bedroom on the main floor open concept kitchen, breakfast area and living area with beautiful floor to ceiling fireplace and laundry room. Large game room, 2 bedrooms, full bath and a full cinema media room on the second floor to be complete soon.

If you're looking for a great home to lease this may be what you're looking for.