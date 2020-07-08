All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:00 AM

1611 Coventry Court

1611 Coventry Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1611 Coventry Ct, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Perfect Location! Close to DFW airport, beautiful parks and restaurants. This property its idea for corporate lease or family in transition.
This newly built 4 bedroom 3 bath 2018 Bellagio 11 Megatel home is the perfect home for a corporate lease and comes fully furnished!
Gorgeous entry way, vaulted ceilings throughout, wood tile, office, master bedroom and second bedroom on the main floor open concept kitchen, breakfast area and living area with beautiful floor to ceiling fireplace and laundry room. Large game room, 2 bedrooms, full bath and a full cinema media room on the second floor to be complete soon.
If you're looking for a great home to lease this may be what you're looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Coventry Court have any available units?
1611 Coventry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 1611 Coventry Court have?
Some of 1611 Coventry Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Coventry Court currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Coventry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Coventry Court pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Coventry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 1611 Coventry Court offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Coventry Court offers parking.
Does 1611 Coventry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Coventry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Coventry Court have a pool?
No, 1611 Coventry Court does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Coventry Court have accessible units?
No, 1611 Coventry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Coventry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 Coventry Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Coventry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 Coventry Court does not have units with air conditioning.

