14521 Cyprus Point Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Great single story 4 bedroom home in Brookhaven with lots of space for everyone. Large lot with beautiful large backyard loaded with mature trees. Many updates including new wood floors and newer paint. Large living areas with wood-burning fireplace and lots of natural light. Split bedrooms and a separate bedroom with private entry. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops and gas cooktop. Lots of space and great backyard for entertaining. Will not last long.