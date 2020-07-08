Great single story 4 bedroom home in Brookhaven with lots of space for everyone. Large lot with beautiful large backyard loaded with mature trees. Many updates including new wood floors and newer paint. Large living areas with wood-burning fireplace and lots of natural light. Split bedrooms and a separate bedroom with private entry. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops and gas cooktop. Lots of space and great backyard for entertaining. Will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14521 Cyprus Point Drive have any available units?
14521 Cyprus Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 14521 Cyprus Point Drive have?
Some of 14521 Cyprus Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14521 Cyprus Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14521 Cyprus Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.