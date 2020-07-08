All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 14521 Cyprus Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
14521 Cyprus Point Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14521 Cyprus Point Drive

14521 Cyprus Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14521 Cyprus Point, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great single story 4 bedroom home in Brookhaven with lots of space for everyone. Large lot with beautiful large backyard loaded with mature trees. Many updates including new wood floors and newer paint. Large living areas with wood-burning fireplace and lots of natural light. Split bedrooms and a separate bedroom with private entry. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops and gas cooktop. Lots of space and great backyard for entertaining. Will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14521 Cyprus Point Drive have any available units?
14521 Cyprus Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 14521 Cyprus Point Drive have?
Some of 14521 Cyprus Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14521 Cyprus Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14521 Cyprus Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14521 Cyprus Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14521 Cyprus Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 14521 Cyprus Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14521 Cyprus Point Drive offers parking.
Does 14521 Cyprus Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14521 Cyprus Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14521 Cyprus Point Drive have a pool?
No, 14521 Cyprus Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14521 Cyprus Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 14521 Cyprus Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14521 Cyprus Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14521 Cyprus Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14521 Cyprus Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14521 Cyprus Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln
Farmers Branch, TX 75229
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary