13615 Littlecrest Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

13615 Littlecrest Drive

13615 Littlecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13615 Littlecrest Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Valwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully refreshed home with a lot of NEW things! Super cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story home in a fantastic location! Beautiful drive up, yard, and front porch! Beautiful extensive solid surface flooring! Kitchen features granite with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor! Gas cooktop! Built in oven. Modernized shiplap style fireplace with mantle. Beautiful lighting fixtures! LARGE sunroom with laundry area and shiplap style wall! 2 car garage with 2 extra off street pads! Includes large fenced yard and large storage shed. All plumbing was redone in September. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are also included! Great location! Short distance to Rawhide Park a block away! Convenient to 635 & I-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13615 Littlecrest Drive have any available units?
13615 Littlecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13615 Littlecrest Drive have?
Some of 13615 Littlecrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13615 Littlecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13615 Littlecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13615 Littlecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13615 Littlecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 13615 Littlecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13615 Littlecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 13615 Littlecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13615 Littlecrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13615 Littlecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 13615 Littlecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13615 Littlecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 13615 Littlecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13615 Littlecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13615 Littlecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13615 Littlecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13615 Littlecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

