13615 Littlecrest Drive

Beautifully refreshed home with a lot of NEW things! Super cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story home in a fantastic location! Beautiful drive up, yard, and front porch! Beautiful extensive solid surface flooring! Kitchen features granite with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor! Gas cooktop! Built in oven. Modernized shiplap style fireplace with mantle. Beautiful lighting fixtures! LARGE sunroom with laundry area and shiplap style wall! 2 car garage with 2 extra off street pads! Includes large fenced yard and large storage shed. All plumbing was redone in September. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are also included! Great location! Short distance to Rawhide Park a block away! Convenient to 635 & I-35.