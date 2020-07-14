Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill volleyball court accessible 24hr laundry accepts section 8 business center cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Welcome to Spring Park Apartments where quality, affordability, and convenience combine to create the perfect apartment home for you! Nestled in the Stonehaven neighborhood off Interstate-10, Spring Park is a safe and upscale community to call home. Our location is conveniently located near Fort Bliss, less than five minutes from the Cielo Vista Mall and no less than six public parks as well as three blocks from both Eastwood High School and Del Valle Elementary School. Our community offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments designed with you in mind. Every apartment home is equipped with energy efficient appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, washer and dryer connections, and spacious patio/balconies. Available only in select apartment homes, Spring Park now offers upgraded interiors including new appliances, updated fixtures, modern flooring, refreshed cabinetry, and more!



