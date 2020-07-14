All apartments in El Paso
Spring Park

Open Now until 6pm
9535 Acer Dr. · (915) 974-3592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9535 Acer Dr., El Paso, TX 79925
Stonehaven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1003 · Avail. now

$841

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 0404 · Avail. Jul 30

$841

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0115 · Avail. now

$918

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
volleyball court
accessible
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Spring Park Apartments where quality, affordability, and convenience combine to create the perfect apartment home for you! Nestled in the Stonehaven neighborhood off Interstate-10, Spring Park is a safe and upscale community to call home. Our location is conveniently located near Fort Bliss, less than five minutes from the Cielo Vista Mall and no less than six public parks as well as three blocks from both Eastwood High School and Del Valle Elementary School. Our community offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments designed with you in mind. Every apartment home is equipped with energy efficient appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, washer and dryer connections, and spacious patio/balconies. Available only in select apartment homes, Spring Park now offers upgraded interiors including new appliances, updated fixtures, modern flooring, refreshed cabinetry, and more!

While our spacious floor plans will provide you the perfect home, you will also enjoy the many community amen

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedrooms), $350 (3 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $55 non-refundable admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Renters Insurance with liability of $100,000 and Spring Park Apartments listed as Interested Party (any insurance is welcome; we work closely with Assurant and only for liability you are looking at approx. $12.00). Please contact us for more details.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Restricted Animal List: Akitas, American Bull Dog, Cane Corsos, ChowChows, Dobermans, Dalmatian, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Huskies, Karelian Bear Dog, Malamutes, Mastiff, Presa Canarios, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, St. Benard, Staffordshire Terriers, Any Wolf Hybrid. Pet Weight: Under 35 pounds fully grown.
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Must be indoor pets
Parking Details: Free parking except for carports. Carports $20/month.
Storage Details: N/A
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Park have any available units?
Spring Park has 3 units available starting at $841 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does Spring Park have?
Some of Spring Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Park currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring Park is pet friendly.
Does Spring Park offer parking?
Yes, Spring Park offers parking.
Does Spring Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Spring Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Park have a pool?
Yes, Spring Park has a pool.
Does Spring Park have accessible units?
Yes, Spring Park has accessible units.
Does Spring Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring Park has units with dishwashers.
