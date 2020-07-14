Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Park.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
volleyball court
accessible
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Spring Park Apartments where quality, affordability, and convenience combine to create the perfect apartment home for you! Nestled in the Stonehaven neighborhood off Interstate-10, Spring Park is a safe and upscale community to call home. Our location is conveniently located near Fort Bliss, less than five minutes from the Cielo Vista Mall and no less than six public parks as well as three blocks from both Eastwood High School and Del Valle Elementary School. Our community offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments designed with you in mind. Every apartment home is equipped with energy efficient appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, washer and dryer connections, and spacious patio/balconies. Available only in select apartment homes, Spring Park now offers upgraded interiors including new appliances, updated fixtures, modern flooring, refreshed cabinetry, and more!
While our spacious floor plans will provide you the perfect home, you will also enjoy the many community amen
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Renters Insurance with liability of $100,000 and Spring Park Apartments listed as Interested Party (any insurance is welcome; we work closely with Assurant and only for liability you are looking at approx. $12.00). Please contact us for more details.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Restricted Animal List: Akitas, American Bull Dog, Cane Corsos, ChowChows, Dobermans, Dalmatian, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Huskies, Karelian Bear Dog, Malamutes, Mastiff, Presa Canarios, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, St. Benard, Staffordshire Terriers, Any Wolf Hybrid. Pet Weight: Under 35 pounds fully grown.
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Must be indoor pets
Parking Details: Free parking except for carports. Carports $20/month.
Storage Details: N/A
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.