All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like Cantera.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
Cantera
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

Cantera

1501 Lomaland Dr · (541) 855-3217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Vista de Oro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1501 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX 79935
Vista de Oro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0044 · Avail. now

$637

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 0040 · Avail. now

$662

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 0033 · Avail. now

$712

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0098 · Avail. Aug 7

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 0096 · Avail. Aug 7

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 0218 · Avail. now

$758

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 846 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cantera.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
High livability and excellent services are the pillars of quality living at Cantera Apartments. With great amenities and well-designed floor plans, our apartments in El Paso, TX, have everything you need to elevate your lifestyle. You’re welcomed by a thoughtful selection of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom homes and a wealth of attractive on-site features, all blended with a location that’s convenient for both work and play.

Two sparkling pools, three picnic areas with grills, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a playground represent just the beginning of what we have to offer. Enjoy having three laundry facilities to use as you please, gated community access and a courtesy patrol officer, as well as prompt package receiving and maintenance services. To top it all, our dedicated, Spanish-speaking staff is ready to lend a helping hand at a moment’s notice.

The apartments boost your well-being even more through their air-conditioned interiors adorned with every needed commodity

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50, any additional $15
Deposit: $99
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month
restrictions: 45 lbs max, no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: free parking for residents & guests.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cantera have any available units?
Cantera has 6 units available starting at $637 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does Cantera have?
Some of Cantera's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cantera currently offering any rent specials?
Cantera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cantera pet-friendly?
Yes, Cantera is pet friendly.
Does Cantera offer parking?
Yes, Cantera offers parking.
Does Cantera have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cantera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cantera have a pool?
Yes, Cantera has a pool.
Does Cantera have accessible units?
No, Cantera does not have accessible units.
Does Cantera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cantera has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Cantera?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr
El Paso, TX 79936
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct
El Paso, TX 79902
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Dog Friendly Apartments
El Paso Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity