Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

High livability and excellent services are the pillars of quality living at Cantera Apartments. With great amenities and well-designed floor plans, our apartments in El Paso, TX, have everything you need to elevate your lifestyle. You’re welcomed by a thoughtful selection of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom homes and a wealth of attractive on-site features, all blended with a location that’s convenient for both work and play.



Two sparkling pools, three picnic areas with grills, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a playground represent just the beginning of what we have to offer. Enjoy having three laundry facilities to use as you please, gated community access and a courtesy patrol officer, as well as prompt package receiving and maintenance services. To top it all, our dedicated, Spanish-speaking staff is ready to lend a helping hand at a moment’s notice.



The apartments boost your well-being even more through their air-conditioned interiors adorned with every needed commodity