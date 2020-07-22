4 Apartments for rent in Deming, NM

Neighborhoods in Deming

There are three major neighborhoods in Deming, which combine to hold nearly 15,000 people. Each of these subdivisions of the city have their charm, so be sure to choose carefully when conducting your initial search for places to live in Deming.

City Center: This area runs north along Highway 10 and extends south along Cody Road. Home values here are lower than over 85 percent of places to rent in the rest of the United states. That's right, folks, it's time to buy or at least get in and rent an apartment in Deming at low cost! This part of town is mostly comprised of small homes and apartment buildings.

Mountain View: Found to the south and west of City Center, this area has home values that are, on average, a little more expensive than those to the north. Except for the northeastern corner of this neighborhood, roads, homes, and businesses are all widely spaced. Here you'll find small- and medium-sized houses, as well as mobile homes.

Columbus and Dona: This is the third major neighborhood in Deming, and it is just to the east of Mountain View. This community holds the Deming Municipal Airport as well as two separate residential areas. Filled with houses built between 1970 and 1999, this is the most expensive part of Deming -- which really isn't saying a lot. Studio apartments here are not that much pricier than those in an apartment complex in Mountain View.