4 Apartments for rent in Deming, NM

Deming, founded in 1881, is the county seat for Luna County, New Mexico. Until 1853, this area was a major port along the American-Mexican border and is home to a ceremonial Silver Spike that commemorated the connection of the Southern Pacific Railroad with the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe lines. Deming is also a star of the silver screen -- several movies have been filmed here, most notably Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull!
The weather is always pretty fair here in Deming, which means that anytime is really the best time to move in! Get in touch with the City of Deming to get your trash collection schedule and water sorted out, and go ahead and ask them for advice on the best local power, gas, cable, and internet providers as well. You'll need to show proof of residence, so make a few copies of your rental contract.
This city has a WalkScore of 77, which means that you can get an awful lot done on foot. Bus commutes can be a little lengthy, however, so get in on the local carpool!
There are three major neighborhoods in Deming, which combine to hold nearly 15,000 people. Each of these subdivisions of the city have their charm, so be sure to choose carefully when conducting your initial search for places to live in Deming.
City Center: This area runs north along Highway 10 and extends south along Cody Road. Home values here are lower than over 85 percent of places to rent in the rest of the United states. That's right, folks, it's time to buy or at least get in and rent an apartment in Deming at low cost! This part of town is mostly comprised of small homes and apartment buildings.
Mountain View: Found to the south and west of City Center, this area has home values that are, on average, a little more expensive than those to the north. Except for the northeastern corner of this neighborhood, roads, homes, and businesses are all widely spaced. Here you'll find small- and medium-sized houses, as well as mobile homes.
Columbus and Dona: This is the third major neighborhood in Deming, and it is just to the east of Mountain View. This community holds the Deming Municipal Airport as well as two separate residential areas. Filled with houses built between 1970 and 1999, this is the most expensive part of Deming -- which really isn't saying a lot. Studio apartments here are not that much pricier than those in an apartment complex in Mountain View.
As small towns go, Deming is pretty easy on pedestrians. With a WalkScore of 77, you can get an awful lot done on foot and leave the car in its parking spot. For some excitement, check out a movie at Starmax, stop for a drink at the Mimbres Gallery Brewing Company, or head over to the Great American Duck Race for a view of poultry in competition. Better yet, cool off by taking a wild ride down the 150-foot water slide at Sam Baca Aquatic Center's popular activity pool!