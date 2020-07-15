All apartments in Denton
Zen

910 Eagle Dr · (940) 291-2893
Location

910 Eagle Dr, Denton, TX 76201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1 - A

$815

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

1x1 - B

$829

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

1x1 - C

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2x1 - A

$1,108

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2x1.5 - A

$1,208

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3x2 - A

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Zen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
dog park
internet access
roommate matching
Your home should be your sanctuary. The Zen is professionally designed to provide the exact space UNT students need to focus before class or unwind at the end of the day. The Zen offers ideal Denton apartments near UNT campus and Fry Street nightlife. Here, you can live close and feel good about it too, thanks to our green materials and building practices.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150 per student
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee, $25 Guarantor Fee
Additional: Electricity: $25/month, Water: $15/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply. See leasing team for details.
Parking Details: Surface Lot: $20/month (Parking Decal).
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Zen have any available units?
Zen offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $815, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,108, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,675. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Zen have?
Some of Zen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Zen currently offering any rent specials?
Zen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Zen pet-friendly?
Yes, Zen is pet friendly.
Does Zen offer parking?
Yes, Zen offers parking.
Does Zen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Zen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Zen have a pool?
Yes, Zen has a pool.
Does Zen have accessible units?
No, Zen does not have accessible units.
Does Zen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Zen has units with dishwashers.
