Timberlinks at Denton

peoples only.Looking for someone to take over lease asap. Your rent will be for 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom (private bathroom attached to bedroom). Whole apartment is 4 Bed 4 Bath. Furnished. Lease would be now until July 31st and you will have the option to renew. Gateway at Denton is in an awesome location especially for UNT and TWU students. The base rent is and it includes rent, water, cable, and internet; you only have to pay for utilities ( more a month). There is a pub like place in the main building that has study rooms, pool, and common area to hangout. It is good for student living. You should be able to renew lease at end of term. Lived at Gateway for 2 years and never had any major issues; maintenance is great. Feel free to contact me for more details and pictures.