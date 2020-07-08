All apartments in Denton
Timberlinks at Denton

1200 Cleveland St · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Cleveland St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
peoples only.Looking for someone to take over lease asap. Your rent will be for 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom (private bathroom attached to bedroom). Whole apartment is 4 Bed 4 Bath. Furnished. Lease would be now until July 31st and you will have the option to renew. Gateway at Denton is in an awesome location especially for UNT and TWU students. The base rent is and it includes rent, water, cable, and internet; you only have to pay for utilities ( more a month). There is a pub like place in the main building that has study rooms, pool, and common area to hangout. It is good for student living. You should be able to renew lease at end of term. Lived at Gateway for 2 years and never had any major issues; maintenance is great. Feel free to contact me for more details and pictures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Timberlinks at Denton have any available units?
Timberlinks at Denton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is Timberlinks at Denton currently offering any rent specials?
Timberlinks at Denton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timberlinks at Denton pet-friendly?
No, Timberlinks at Denton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does Timberlinks at Denton offer parking?
No, Timberlinks at Denton does not offer parking.
Does Timberlinks at Denton have units with washers and dryers?
No, Timberlinks at Denton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Timberlinks at Denton have a pool?
Yes, Timberlinks at Denton has a pool.
Does Timberlinks at Denton have accessible units?
No, Timberlinks at Denton does not have accessible units.
Does Timberlinks at Denton have units with dishwashers?
No, Timberlinks at Denton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Timberlinks at Denton have units with air conditioning?
No, Timberlinks at Denton does not have units with air conditioning.

