Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill internet access internet cafe

The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.



The Veranda is a pet friendly community that offers modern one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Our apartments feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home. Residents enjoy a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center, laundry facilities, and a playground. We are conveniently located in Denton near I-35E, and minutes from Golden Triangle Mall as well as many options for dining and entertainment.



We spare no expense to ensure that your home at The Veranda provides everything you need and more. Come wiggle your toes in our crystal-clear swimming pool with sundeck and BBQ grills, maintain a healthy and active lifestyle within our 24-hour fitness center, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in Do