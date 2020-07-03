All apartments in Denton
Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory

2281 West Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

2281 West Oak Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Pecan Grove is a quiet, secluded apartment community just one block away from Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Denton and within walking distance to the University of North Texas. This updated community features efficiencies, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartment homes! Amenities include covered carports, on site clothes care facility, central heat and air, refrigerator included, permit parking, and much more! Look & Lease special please call the leasing team at 940-209-0152 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1070167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory have any available units?
Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory have?
Some of Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory's amenities include garbage disposal, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory currently offering any rent specials?
Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory pet-friendly?
No, Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory offer parking?
Yes, Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory offers parking.
Does Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory have a pool?
No, Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory does not have a pool.
Does Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory have accessible units?
No, Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory does not have accessible units.
Does Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory have units with dishwashers?
No, Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory does not have units with dishwashers.

