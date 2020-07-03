Pecan Grove - Oak and Hickory

Amenities

garbage disposal carport recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils

Pecan Grove is a quiet, secluded apartment community just one block away from Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Denton and within walking distance to the University of North Texas. This updated community features efficiencies, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartment homes! Amenities include covered carports, on site clothes care facility, central heat and air, refrigerator included, permit parking, and much more! Look & Lease special please call the leasing team at 940-209-0152 for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1070167)