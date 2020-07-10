All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Crash Pads

814 Bernard Street · (940) 394-0480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

814 Bernard Street, Denton, TX 76201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1 - A

$839

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2x2 - A

$1,120

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 805 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crash Pads.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
dog park
game room
green community
roommate matching
The Crash Pads are steps from UNT campus and Denton nightlife so you’ll never know the struggle of the long walk home. Don’t you want to come home to granite counters, custom stained floors and professionally designed interiors? Pick between our 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans and make sure you’re calling the Crash Pad home this year.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150 per person
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee, $25 Guarantor Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet.
fee: $150 per pet.
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds. Some breed restrictions apply. See leasing team for details.
Parking Details: Surface Lot: $20/ month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Crash Pads have any available units?
Crash Pads offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $839 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,120. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Crash Pads have?
Some of Crash Pads's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crash Pads currently offering any rent specials?
Crash Pads is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crash Pads pet-friendly?
Yes, Crash Pads is pet friendly.
Does Crash Pads offer parking?
Yes, Crash Pads offers parking.
Does Crash Pads have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crash Pads does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crash Pads have a pool?
Yes, Crash Pads has a pool.
Does Crash Pads have accessible units?
No, Crash Pads does not have accessible units.
Does Crash Pads have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crash Pads has units with dishwashers.

