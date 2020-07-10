Crash Pads.

Lease Length: 5-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150 per person
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee, $25 Guarantor Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet.
fee: $150 per pet.
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds. Some breed restrictions apply. See leasing team for details.
Parking Details: Surface Lot: $20/ month.