Home
/
Denton, TX
/
9905 Georgia Avenue
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:09 AM

9905 Georgia Avenue

9905 Georgia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9905 Georgia Ave, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME TO THE EVER SO POPULAR LIFESTYLE OF SENIOR ADULT LIVING AT ROBSON RANCH IN THE BEAUTIFUL MILANO FLOOR PLAN WITH 2 LIVING 2 DINING AREAS PLUS STUDY AND 3 CAR GOLF CART GARAGE. LIGHT AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOM ARRANGEMENT. SPECTACULAR BACKYARD OASIS WITH VIEW AND LARGE OVER SIZED COVERED PATIO FOR ULTIMATE RELAXATION OR ENTERTAINING. BE MESMERIZED BY THE CHARM AND DON'T MISS ANOTHER DAY ENJOYING THE BEST OF ROBSON RANCH LIVING!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9905 Georgia Avenue have any available units?
9905 Georgia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9905 Georgia Avenue have?
Some of 9905 Georgia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9905 Georgia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9905 Georgia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9905 Georgia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9905 Georgia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 9905 Georgia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9905 Georgia Avenue offers parking.
Does 9905 Georgia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9905 Georgia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9905 Georgia Avenue have a pool?
No, 9905 Georgia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9905 Georgia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9905 Georgia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9905 Georgia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9905 Georgia Avenue has units with dishwashers.

