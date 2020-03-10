9905 Georgia Avenue

WELCOME HOME TO THE EVER SO POPULAR LIFESTYLE OF SENIOR ADULT LIVING AT ROBSON RANCH IN THE BEAUTIFUL MILANO FLOOR PLAN WITH 2 LIVING 2 DINING AREAS PLUS STUDY AND 3 CAR GOLF CART GARAGE. LIGHT AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOM ARRANGEMENT. SPECTACULAR BACKYARD OASIS WITH VIEW AND LARGE OVER SIZED COVERED PATIO FOR ULTIMATE RELAXATION OR ENTERTAINING. BE MESMERIZED BY THE CHARM AND DON'T MISS ANOTHER DAY ENJOYING THE BEST OF ROBSON RANCH LIVING!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
