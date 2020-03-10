9905 Georgia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME HOME TO THE EVER SO POPULAR LIFESTYLE OF SENIOR ADULT LIVING AT ROBSON RANCH IN THE BEAUTIFUL MILANO FLOOR PLAN WITH 2 LIVING 2 DINING AREAS PLUS STUDY AND 3 CAR GOLF CART GARAGE. LIGHT AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOM ARRANGEMENT. SPECTACULAR BACKYARD OASIS WITH VIEW AND LARGE OVER SIZED COVERED PATIO FOR ULTIMATE RELAXATION OR ENTERTAINING. BE MESMERIZED BY THE CHARM AND DON'T MISS ANOTHER DAY ENJOYING THE BEST OF ROBSON RANCH LIVING!!!