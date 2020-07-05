9712 Pepperwood Trail

Amenities

Lovely rental home in the active Adult Resort Community of Robson Ranch. Local landlord lives in another home at Robson. Features hard surface flooring - tile or wood - in all rooms but guest room. Large north-facing back covered patio with a very soothing water feature to listen to. Fireplace in the living room. Study has a built in office, but still has room for some furniture of your own. Fridge, Washer and dryer provided. Great way to discover if you want to live at Robson. (Note: One tenant must be at least 40 with no children under 19 living at home)