9704 Amber Court

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the prestigious 55+ community of Robson Ranch. This amazing home is located on a huge almost third acre Cul de Sac lot and boasts too many upgrades to list including: fresh paint, new Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, new hardware & fixtures, 2 car garage plus a golf cart garage (Owner will provide golf cart), kitchen w large island, faux granite, & seemingly endless counter space making cooking a breeze. The master suite boasts a walk in shower, huge walk in closet, dual sinks. The flex room off the entry could make a great formal living, dining or even a spacious study. Robson offers community pools, pond, dining, sports courts, dog park, & more. Owner takes care of yard