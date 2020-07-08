All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:55 PM

9704 Amber Court

9704 Amber Court · No Longer Available
Location

9704 Amber Court, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the prestigious 55+ community of Robson Ranch. This amazing home is located on a huge almost third acre Cul de Sac lot and boasts too many upgrades to list including: fresh paint, new Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, new hardware & fixtures, 2 car garage plus a golf cart garage (Owner will provide golf cart), kitchen w large island, faux granite, & seemingly endless counter space making cooking a breeze. The master suite boasts a walk in shower, huge walk in closet, dual sinks. The flex room off the entry could make a great formal living, dining or even a spacious study. Robson offers community pools, pond, dining, sports courts, dog park, & more. Owner takes care of yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9704 Amber Court have any available units?
9704 Amber Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9704 Amber Court have?
Some of 9704 Amber Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9704 Amber Court currently offering any rent specials?
9704 Amber Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9704 Amber Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9704 Amber Court is pet friendly.
Does 9704 Amber Court offer parking?
Yes, 9704 Amber Court offers parking.
Does 9704 Amber Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9704 Amber Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9704 Amber Court have a pool?
Yes, 9704 Amber Court has a pool.
Does 9704 Amber Court have accessible units?
No, 9704 Amber Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9704 Amber Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9704 Amber Court has units with dishwashers.

