Home
/
Denton, TX
/
9701 Grandview Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:25 AM

9701 Grandview Drive

9701 Grandview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9701 Grandview Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Exquisite furnished Robson Ranch 3 bedroom rental on 5th tee w.lake view! Beautiful handscraped hardwood floors and extra-wide wood staircase, crown molding and plantation shutters, gas log FP, built-in bookcases in living and BR. Kitchen boasts separate island and eating area, 6-burner gas cooktop, insta-hot, filtration system for drinking and ice maker, silestone counters, glass-front cabinets, wine fridge and double stainless refrigerator drawers. Rental includes golf cart, and full sport club access. Renter pay utilities and Owner pays HOA fees and lawn care.
Extended garage provides storage areas for renter. Available from 1 August to 1 October 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9701 Grandview Drive have any available units?
9701 Grandview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9701 Grandview Drive have?
Some of 9701 Grandview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9701 Grandview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9701 Grandview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9701 Grandview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9701 Grandview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 9701 Grandview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9701 Grandview Drive offers parking.
Does 9701 Grandview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9701 Grandview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9701 Grandview Drive have a pool?
No, 9701 Grandview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9701 Grandview Drive have accessible units?
No, 9701 Grandview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9701 Grandview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9701 Grandview Drive has units with dishwashers.

