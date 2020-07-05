9701 Grandview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Exquisite furnished Robson Ranch 3 bedroom rental on 5th tee w.lake view! Beautiful handscraped hardwood floors and extra-wide wood staircase, crown molding and plantation shutters, gas log FP, built-in bookcases in living and BR. Kitchen boasts separate island and eating area, 6-burner gas cooktop, insta-hot, filtration system for drinking and ice maker, silestone counters, glass-front cabinets, wine fridge and double stainless refrigerator drawers. Rental includes golf cart, and full sport club access. Renter pay utilities and Owner pays HOA fees and lawn care.

Extended garage provides storage areas for renter. Available from 1 August to 1 October 2020