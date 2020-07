Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

1 Bedroom, 1 bath apartment only one block away from UNT! Conveniently located near shopping, laundry and restaurants. Great location for anyone needing to walk to school. Everything is so fresh and so clean! You will love the hardwood laminate flooring and clean kitchen. Hurry only 2 unit left!