9200 Benbrook Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful home built in 2015!!! Very well kept home that is quietly situated in the back of the community with a over-sized back yard. Open concept kitchen is fitted with modern stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. The master suite and guest bedroom are located on the 1st floor. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and a large game room for entertainment. Come and make this beautiful home your home!!!