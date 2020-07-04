Beautiful home built in 2015!!! Very well kept home that is quietly situated in the back of the community with a over-sized back yard. Open concept kitchen is fitted with modern stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. The master suite and guest bedroom are located on the 1st floor. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and a large game room for entertainment. Come and make this beautiful home your home!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9200 Benbrook Lane have any available units?
9200 Benbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9200 Benbrook Lane have?
Some of 9200 Benbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 Benbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9200 Benbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.