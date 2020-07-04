All apartments in Denton
9200 Benbrook Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9200 Benbrook Lane

9200 Benbrook Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9200 Benbrook Ln, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful home built in 2015!!! Very well kept home that is quietly situated in the back of the community with a over-sized back yard. Open concept kitchen is fitted with modern stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. The master suite and guest bedroom are located on the 1st floor. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and a large game room for entertainment. Come and make this beautiful home your home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9200 Benbrook Lane have any available units?
9200 Benbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9200 Benbrook Lane have?
Some of 9200 Benbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 Benbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9200 Benbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9200 Benbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9200 Benbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 9200 Benbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9200 Benbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 9200 Benbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9200 Benbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9200 Benbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 9200 Benbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9200 Benbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 9200 Benbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9200 Benbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9200 Benbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.

