915 Oakland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

WALKABLE to TWU and Denton Square! Nestled within huge pecan trees, this Mid-Century style duplex across from TWU and Quakertown Park is ready for you! High quality restoration completed with original wood floors, fresh paint, updated light fixtures, new ceiling fans; the list goes on! Kitchen modernized with a breakfast bar, champagne bronze fixtures, large under-mount sink, quartz counters, open shelving and white appliances. Bathroom is fully updated including champagne fixtures and flooring. Includes a stacked washer and dryer, private fenced yard, storage shed and onsite parking. Also walkable to library, public pool, restaurants, shops, bars, etc. Tons of storage. This place checks all the boxes and more!