915 Oakland Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:32 AM

915 Oakland Street

915 Oakland St · No Longer Available
Location

915 Oakland St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
WALKABLE to TWU and Denton Square! Nestled within huge pecan trees, this Mid-Century style duplex across from TWU and Quakertown Park is ready for you! High quality restoration completed with original wood floors, fresh paint, updated light fixtures, new ceiling fans; the list goes on! Kitchen modernized with a breakfast bar, champagne bronze fixtures, large under-mount sink, quartz counters, open shelving and white appliances. Bathroom is fully updated including champagne fixtures and flooring. Includes a stacked washer and dryer, private fenced yard, storage shed and onsite parking. Also walkable to library, public pool, restaurants, shops, bars, etc. Tons of storage. This place checks all the boxes and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Oakland Street have any available units?
915 Oakland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Oakland Street have?
Some of 915 Oakland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Oakland Street currently offering any rent specials?
915 Oakland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Oakland Street pet-friendly?
No, 915 Oakland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 915 Oakland Street offer parking?
Yes, 915 Oakland Street offers parking.
Does 915 Oakland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 Oakland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Oakland Street have a pool?
Yes, 915 Oakland Street has a pool.
Does 915 Oakland Street have accessible units?
No, 915 Oakland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Oakland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Oakland Street has units with dishwashers.

