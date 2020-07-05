912 Keystone Court

Amenities

Lots of upgrades, the gorgeous Erie plan is located within the brand new community of Beaver Creek. This new one-story energy saving dream home features an open floor plan completes with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Interior features of the Erie include stainless-steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, granite countertops, designer wood cabinets and Moen® faucets with Power Clean™ spray technology. The Erie showcases a grand master suite complete with a large walk-in closet, as well as a fully fenced backyard with covered patio, brick and stone covered entryway and front yard, Insulated garage door with WIFI-enabled! landscaping. Refrigerator included, USB outlets in house. Park,Walking trails Fishing ponds