912 Keystone Court
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:37 PM

912 Keystone Court

912 Keystone Ct · No Longer Available
Location

912 Keystone Ct, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
Lots of upgrades, the gorgeous Erie plan is located within the brand new community of Beaver Creek. This new one-story energy saving dream home features an open floor plan completes with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Interior features of the Erie include stainless-steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, granite countertops, designer wood cabinets and Moen® faucets with Power Clean™ spray technology. The Erie showcases a grand master suite complete with a large walk-in closet, as well as a fully fenced backyard with covered patio, brick and stone covered entryway and front yard, Insulated garage door with WIFI-enabled! landscaping. Refrigerator included, USB outlets in house. Park,Walking trails Fishing ponds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Keystone Court have any available units?
912 Keystone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Keystone Court have?
Some of 912 Keystone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Keystone Court currently offering any rent specials?
912 Keystone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Keystone Court pet-friendly?
No, 912 Keystone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 912 Keystone Court offer parking?
Yes, 912 Keystone Court offers parking.
Does 912 Keystone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Keystone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Keystone Court have a pool?
Yes, 912 Keystone Court has a pool.
Does 912 Keystone Court have accessible units?
No, 912 Keystone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Keystone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Keystone Court does not have units with dishwashers.

