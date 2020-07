Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly carport air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex includes a large carport, kitchen appliances ( no dishwasher), and is pet friendly. This duplex is also conveniently located right across the street from UNT, perfect for a student!



Leasing for Summer 2020!

If interested, please contact the Place to Be Properties office to schedule a tour. Visit our contact page or contact (940) 566-0033 for more information about the home and tours.