Denton, TX
901 Westway Street
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:36 AM

901 Westway Street

901 Westway Street · No Longer Available
Location

901 Westway Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice - 4-2 just remodeled. Inside and out. Freshly painted and made ready. New or refinished flooring including some original wood floors; mini-blinds; c-fans; microwave - range - DW; Covered entry and back porch. Large back yard fenced. Central HVAC; This one turned out very nice - looks great. Ready to go - ready to move in. Garage previously enclosed and made into a bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Westway Street have any available units?
901 Westway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Westway Street have?
Some of 901 Westway Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Westway Street currently offering any rent specials?
901 Westway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Westway Street pet-friendly?
No, 901 Westway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 901 Westway Street offer parking?
Yes, 901 Westway Street offers parking.
Does 901 Westway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Westway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Westway Street have a pool?
No, 901 Westway Street does not have a pool.
Does 901 Westway Street have accessible units?
No, 901 Westway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Westway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Westway Street has units with dishwashers.

