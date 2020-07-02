Nice - 4-2 just remodeled. Inside and out. Freshly painted and made ready. New or refinished flooring including some original wood floors; mini-blinds; c-fans; microwave - range - DW; Covered entry and back porch. Large back yard fenced. Central HVAC; This one turned out very nice - looks great. Ready to go - ready to move in. Garage previously enclosed and made into a bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 901 Westway Street have any available units?
901 Westway Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Westway Street have?
Some of 901 Westway Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Westway Street currently offering any rent specials?
901 Westway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.