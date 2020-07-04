All apartments in Denton
8908 Seven Oaks Lane
8908 Seven Oaks Lane

Location

8908 Seven Oaks Lane, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
JUST REDUCED-BEST VALUE & MOVE IN READY! Wonderful Family Home in Denton's River Oaks. LG 4B-2B,OPEN Split FLOOR PLAN w 2Living, 2Dining & WBFP. Spacious Kit with Plenty of Cab Space & LG Walk In Pantry! Master & Cozy Fam Rm look out onto Huge Covered Deck w Designer Ceil Fans & Backs up to Wooded Green Belt. Fab INDOOR & Outdoor Living Space w Plenty of Shade for those Hot Summer Days. Private & Wooded. Walk to AWARD Winning MCNAIR Elementary & GUYER HS. NBHD Amenities Include Wonderful Neighborhood Pool with Splash Area, Parks, Courts, Walking,Jogging,Bike Trails. Easy access to I-35. Close to major retail. Well MAINTAINED-Painted NEUTRAL COLORS. Owner will consider 1-Sm pet under 20LBS.No Smoking! MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8908 Seven Oaks Lane have any available units?
8908 Seven Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8908 Seven Oaks Lane have?
Some of 8908 Seven Oaks Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8908 Seven Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8908 Seven Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8908 Seven Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8908 Seven Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8908 Seven Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8908 Seven Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 8908 Seven Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8908 Seven Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8908 Seven Oaks Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8908 Seven Oaks Lane has a pool.
Does 8908 Seven Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 8908 Seven Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8908 Seven Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8908 Seven Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.

