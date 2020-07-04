8908 Seven Oaks Lane

Amenities

JUST REDUCED-BEST VALUE & MOVE IN READY! Wonderful Family Home in Denton's River Oaks. LG 4B-2B,OPEN Split FLOOR PLAN w 2Living, 2Dining & WBFP. Spacious Kit with Plenty of Cab Space & LG Walk In Pantry! Master & Cozy Fam Rm look out onto Huge Covered Deck w Designer Ceil Fans & Backs up to Wooded Green Belt. Fab INDOOR & Outdoor Living Space w Plenty of Shade for those Hot Summer Days. Private & Wooded. Walk to AWARD Winning MCNAIR Elementary & GUYER HS. NBHD Amenities Include Wonderful Neighborhood Pool with Splash Area, Parks, Courts, Walking,Jogging,Bike Trails. Easy access to I-35. Close to major retail. Well MAINTAINED-Painted NEUTRAL COLORS. Owner will consider 1-Sm pet under 20LBS.No Smoking! MUST SEE!