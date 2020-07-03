8708 Seven Oaks Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath home in River Oaks! Open floor concept, laminate wood flooring through including bedrooms, designer’s color and update, fresh painted cabinets, quartz countertop throughout, all new faucets, new disposal, new stainless-steel microwave, stainless-steel dishwasher, new light fixtures throughout. Inviting living area with cozy fireplace that is open to the kitchen and dinning area. Sizable Master Bedroom and secondary rooms. The exterior features A GIANT backyard fully fenced in, backed to a greenbelt, NO rare neighbor, which offers lots of privacy. Covered patio. Walking distance to community Pool, park ,and basketball court. Easy access to Shopping, and Entertainment.