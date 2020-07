Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely two story family home in great location near downtown and shopping, dining. Beautiful foyer welcomes you in with white tile and high ceilings. Office behind french doors with a bay window. Large kitchen has a long eat-in bar and tons of counter space! Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Covered patio with grassy backyard. Full sized utility room with cabinet and counter space. Everything you need in a home! This is a must see!