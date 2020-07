Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

This spacious 5 bedroom home is waiting for you! Master suite downstairs offers a garden tub, dual sinks separate shower and walk in closet. Upstairs features 4 large additional bedrooms with a small flex space that could be used as an office. Large game room upstairs could be used as a 6th bedroom! Large backyard on corner lot. Don't miss this house!