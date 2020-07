Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Freshly remodeled Townhouse, Condo for lease - comes with Stacked Washer, Dryer and new Refrigerator. Great location close to UNT & TWU just minutes from I35, Hwy 377 and Denton square, close to shopping and restaurants. There is a pool on site. This unit is available immediately.