817 Laguna Drive

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! NO PETS MOVE IN READY. CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE WITH DELIGHTFUL CHARACTERISTICS OF A GENTLER ERA. NESTLED ON BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED GROUNDS IN NORTH DENTON CLOSE TO TWU AND ELEMENTARY -JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOLS. 998 SQFT. OPEN LIVING DINING, SPACIOUS KITCHEN, ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS, BEAUTIFUL LARGE BACKYARD WITH PATIO. ALL YARD CARE INCLUDED OPTION ALSO AVAILABLE. SHOWS LIKE A MODEL!! MOVE FAST! WON'T LAST!! CALL 940-453-5159 FOR ALL SHOWING APPOINTMENTS