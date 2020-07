Amenities

w/d hookup parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Available 07/02/20 This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located just off of University Drive, just minutes away from Rayzor Ranch shopping center, with easy access to I-35E. This home comes with a stove, refrigerator, and full sized washer and dryer connections. There is central air and heat in the home.



This home is pet friendly with owner approval for animals 35 lbs and under. Pet deposit is required.



MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON



(RLNE5780929)