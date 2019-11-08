All apartments in Denton
715 Roberts Street
715 Roberts Street

715 Roberts Street · No Longer Available
Location

715 Roberts Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SUPER CUTE 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with large living space and big picture windows, just minutes from TWU and downtown. Very Clean and available today! Both bathrooms completely remodeled. All newly installed and finished wood floors. Fresh paint throughout...newly installed window treatments in January. Tons of storage. No Carpet! Attached one car garage and detached two car garage. Storage area attached to detached 2 car garage as well. Income requirements verifiable, Employment history and or guarantor, copy of DL or Photo ID, No prior Evictions, References. No pets. SMART MOVE Background check, eviction history, credit history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Roberts Street have any available units?
715 Roberts Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Roberts Street have?
Some of 715 Roberts Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Roberts Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 Roberts Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Roberts Street pet-friendly?
No, 715 Roberts Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 715 Roberts Street offer parking?
Yes, 715 Roberts Street offers parking.
Does 715 Roberts Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Roberts Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Roberts Street have a pool?
No, 715 Roberts Street does not have a pool.
Does 715 Roberts Street have accessible units?
No, 715 Roberts Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Roberts Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Roberts Street has units with dishwashers.

