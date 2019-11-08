715 Roberts Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SUPER CUTE 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with large living space and big picture windows, just minutes from TWU and downtown. Very Clean and available today! Both bathrooms completely remodeled. All newly installed and finished wood floors. Fresh paint throughout...newly installed window treatments in January. Tons of storage. No Carpet! Attached one car garage and detached two car garage. Storage area attached to detached 2 car garage as well. Income requirements verifiable, Employment history and or guarantor, copy of DL or Photo ID, No prior Evictions, References. No pets. SMART MOVE Background check, eviction history, credit history