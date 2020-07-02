All apartments in Denton
708 Juno Lane
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:44 PM

708 Juno Lane

708 Juno Lane · No Longer Available
Location

708 Juno Lane, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super cute 3 bedroom one bath home with a one car garage very close to North Texas University in the heart of Denton. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets and bedroom walls. Nice hardwood floors. Very nice neighborhood. Super cute! Tenant qualifications must include excellent rental history for past two years, proof of income for past two years, no criminal record or pending court litigation's, no evictions whatsoever, every adult occupying home must pass these requirements. No exceptions. No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Juno Lane have any available units?
708 Juno Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Juno Lane have?
Some of 708 Juno Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Juno Lane currently offering any rent specials?
708 Juno Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Juno Lane pet-friendly?
No, 708 Juno Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 708 Juno Lane offer parking?
Yes, 708 Juno Lane offers parking.
Does 708 Juno Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Juno Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Juno Lane have a pool?
No, 708 Juno Lane does not have a pool.
Does 708 Juno Lane have accessible units?
No, 708 Juno Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Juno Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Juno Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

