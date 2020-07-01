705 Wolftrap Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled and Very Spacious three bedroom, two bath duplex, living room with wood burning fireplace, open kitchen, refrigerator provided, master down with private bath and large walk in closet, two bedrooms and full bath up, full size washer and dryer connections, garage with opener, available now! Private yard. Close to colleges and the park. Go and show! Home is under remodel and features all new flooring, paint, cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, toilets, and showers!