Denton, TX
705 Wolftrap Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

705 Wolftrap Drive

705 Wolftrap Drive · No Longer Available
Location

705 Wolftrap Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled and Very Spacious three bedroom, two bath duplex, living room with wood burning fireplace, open kitchen, refrigerator provided, master down with private bath and large walk in closet, two bedrooms and full bath up, full size washer and dryer connections, garage with opener, available now! Private yard. Close to colleges and the park. Go and show! Home is under remodel and features all new flooring, paint, cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, toilets, and showers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Wolftrap Drive have any available units?
705 Wolftrap Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Wolftrap Drive have?
Some of 705 Wolftrap Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Wolftrap Drive currently offering any rent specials?
705 Wolftrap Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Wolftrap Drive pet-friendly?
No, 705 Wolftrap Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 705 Wolftrap Drive offer parking?
Yes, 705 Wolftrap Drive offers parking.
Does 705 Wolftrap Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Wolftrap Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Wolftrap Drive have a pool?
No, 705 Wolftrap Drive does not have a pool.
Does 705 Wolftrap Drive have accessible units?
No, 705 Wolftrap Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Wolftrap Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Wolftrap Drive has units with dishwashers.

